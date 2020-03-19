UPDATE: Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac duplex

THURSDAY 3/19/2020 5:31 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue say an early morning duplex fire caused extensive damage to a 2-story duplex.

As previously reported, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Military Road shortly before 3 a.m. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire conditions.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says the fire was extinguished, but not before it caused extensive damage to the wood frame duplex. The duplex was unoccupied at the time and, according to the building owner, no one was currently living in the residence.

No victims or injuries were reported as a result of this fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated by both Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and Fond du Lac Police.

THURSDAY 3/19/2020 4:25 a.m.

