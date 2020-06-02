Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crews investigating Fond du Lac abandoned warehouse fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 6/2/2020 8:05 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac authorities are investigating a fire at city landmark that started early Tuesday morning.

According to City of Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary, a Fond du Lac Police Officer on routine patrol detected smoke in the area around 2:45 a.m. Through his investigation, he found the rear of the fomer Casket Company at 16 N. Brooke on fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions in the rear of the building. Multiple master streams were deployed to extinguish the fire. O’Leary says a water main broke early in the fight against the fire, creating some supply issues. City water department and Alliant Energy were called to the scene. 

O’Leary says crews will remain on scene searching for hot spots and investigation of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Original Story: Crews respond to fire at abandoned Fond du Lac warehouse

TUESDAY 6/2/2020 6:19 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews with the City of Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue were responding to a fire in an abandoned warehouse.

Officials say the warehouse served as the old Casket Company, located at 16 N. Brooke Street. Crews arrived on scene before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As of 4:30 a.m., Brooke Street is closed between Division and Western.

Photos courtesy City of Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"