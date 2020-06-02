UPDATE: Crews investigating Fond du Lac abandoned warehouse fire

TUESDAY 6/2/2020 8:05 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac authorities are investigating a fire at city landmark that started early Tuesday morning.

According to City of Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary, a Fond du Lac Police Officer on routine patrol detected smoke in the area around 2:45 a.m. Through his investigation, he found the rear of the fomer Casket Company at 16 N. Brooke on fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions in the rear of the building. Multiple master streams were deployed to extinguish the fire. O’Leary says a water main broke early in the fight against the fire, creating some supply issues. City water department and Alliant Energy were called to the scene.

O’Leary says crews will remain on scene searching for hot spots and investigation of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

TUESDAY 6/2/2020 6:19 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews with the City of Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue were responding to a fire in an abandoned warehouse.

Officials say the warehouse served as the old Casket Company, located at 16 N. Brooke Street. Crews arrived on scene before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As of 4:30 a.m., Brooke Street is closed between Division and Western.

Photos courtesy City of Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue

