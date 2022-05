NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Neenah has prompted officials to ask residents to avoid the area while they work.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, crews are responding to a fire in the 100 block of Plummer Avenue in Neenah.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area as the crews work.

There was no information on the extent of the fire or how long crews are expected to remain on scene. Local 5 will continue to update this story.