UPDATE: Fire in Green Bay leaves garage a complete loss, extensive damage to home

TUESDAY, 4/27/2021 5:37 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was hurt but there is extensive damage to a home after a fire on Green Bay’s east side.

According to Battalion Chief Drew Spielman, they responded to a garage fire that had extended into the house. There is extensive damage to the home and the garage is destroyed.

Spielman says they were able to knock the fire down within 10 minutes of arriving.

Original Story: Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s east side, situation unknown

TUESDAY, 4/27/2021, 04:36 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department are currently responding to a fire in the 100 block of Heyrman Street.

According to our Local 5 photographer at the scene, the fire appears to be in or around the garage area. Local 5 has reached out to officials but have not yet heard back.

