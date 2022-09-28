GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side.

Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.

Local 5 did have a crew at the scene and firefighters did set up ladders to the second story of the residence.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. No additional details were provided.

This story will continue to be updated.