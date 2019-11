KAUKAUNA (WFRV) — A fire caused $5,000 in damage to a Kaukauna home Sunday night.

The Kaukauna Fire Department was called to a home in the 200 block on E. Division Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday. When fire fighters arrived on scene, they found the fire in a wall above a wood burning fireplace.

All occupants of the home evacuated the residence safely.

Crews contained the fire within 15 minutes.

No one was injured.