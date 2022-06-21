OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a Monday evening fire that happened at a residence in Oconto.

According to Oconto Fire and Rescue, on June 20 around 9 p.m. crews were sent to the 500 block of Pecor Street for a reported fire. There was smoke that was reportedly visible in the attic.

When authorities did arrive, all residents were out of the home and there were no signs of smoke or fire from the exterior of the residence. The homeowner said that some electrical lights and outlets had shut off and he was searching for the issue.

When he was in the attic space, he reportedly found heat and smoke and called 9-1-1. Authorities confirmed that heat and smoke were in the attic with the help of thermal imaging cameras.

The area was cooled with water and insulation was pulled away to expose charred areas. It was later confirmed that the fire did not spread.

Officials say that the home was ventilated with a smoke ejector fan, and the cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.