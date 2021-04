SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Suamico Fire Department responded to a reported chimney fire at a residence in Suamico.

According to officials, there were no injuries, and the fire was able to be controlled before it got too big.

There is no information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage the fire caused. The fire happened on the 3000 block of Patridge Lane.

