APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to reports of smoke coming from multiple roof vents of a home on Thursday, and were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were sent to the 1400 block of North Appleton Street around 9 a.m. on July 27.

When crews arrived, smoke was visible from the roof of the two-story home. Neighbors had reported that no one was home at the time, which firefighters later confirmed. The fire was eventually brought under control within half an hour.

No injuries were reported and firefighters are working to determine a cause. The damage to the building and its contents are estimated to be around $110,000, authorities say.

No other information was provided.