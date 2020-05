BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews are responding to a crash on WIS 172 near Monroe Road in Bellevue.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person is injured.

Injury crash on 172 between I43 and GV….please avoid the area or take alternate route …. down to one lane in each direction pic.twitter.com/qnLUEW4uCI — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) May 12, 2020

WisDOT reports the left lane of both eastbound and westbound 172 are closed.

There is no word yet on how long crews will be on scene.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5