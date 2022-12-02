SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department saved one person after being trapped on the rear porch during a Friday morning fire.

According to a release, around 7:00 a.m. on December 2, the Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire on the 500 block of Geele Avenue with one person trapped.

As firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the house with flames showing from the front of the residence.

The first unit immediately rescued the victim from the back porch using a ground ladder, while another crew entered the structure with a hose line to extinguish the fire on the first floor.

Additional crews reported smoke and heat on the second floor and found the fire had spread into the second-floor walls using a thermal imaging camera.

Sheboygan Fire (Dec. 2, 2022)

Fire units remained on the scene for around an hour and a half, completing overhaul operations and extinguishing hot spots.

Firefighters report no injuries due to the fire, and the Red Cross is helping the occupant, who is without a home.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says they believe the fire caused around $60,000 worth of damage, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information was provided.

