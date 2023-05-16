SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews helped search the Sheboygan River Monday night looking for someone after a report of a possible drowning incident.

In a release, the possible drowning call came in at 7:10 p.m. and the City of Sheboygan Fire Department were dispatched to the Rotary Riverview Park.

Courtesy of the City of Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the City of Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the City of Sheboygan Fire Department

On arrival, the Sheboygan Fire Department deployed a rescue diver, but was unable to find anyone in the water.

The Sherriff’s Office’s boat, using sonar, was able to find some areas of interest in the river. Diver teams checked those areas and in an hour and a half of searching the river, they were still unable to find anyone.

Officials say the incident has now transitioned into recovery mode and crews will continue to search the river on Tuesday.

In light of the potential drowning, the Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding the public that water temperatures are still very cold. People should avoid going into lakes and rivers at this time.