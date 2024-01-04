APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Serious crime dropped in Appleton by 24% from 2022 to 2023, according to the city’s crime data map, for the fourth year in a row since the data began being reported in 2020. That data is based on calls for service for assault, burglary, robbery, sexual crimes, and OWI’s.

“It’s amazing to see that some of the efforts that we’re putting in preventing crime, those crime prevention programs that we’ve had, are doing what we want them to do,” Appleton Police Department Lt. Meghan Cash said. “The benefit that we see as a police department with having the ability to have the crime mapping tools and the crime maps for us here in the city of Appleton is that ability for us to really start to look at where are we putting resources, how are we utilizing those resources.”

Of those calls for serious crime, there were:

1,143 in 2020

739 in 2021

467 in 2022

358 in 2023

“I think as a police department, seeing a reduction in crime is always seen as a positive thing. We would love to eliminate crime, and that’s a goal that we’ll always continue to work towards,” Cash said. “When we see those declines, that, to the average person, they may say, ‘Ok, you had less burglaries,’ but to us, that’s huge. That’s the fact that we have less victims within our community.”

Cash attributes the decline in crime to improvements in police technology to help the department track suspicious or criminal activity as it occurs, as well as the addition of a crime analyst to the staff.

“Having the ability now to take in what’s happening in more real-time in the last few years is something that allows us to better respond and pivot as situations happen,” Cash said. “Now we’re developing our goals for 2024. That’s been a constant conversation over the last few months about what does that look like and what does that implementation look like.”

Cash was not able to share any specific goals that are in the works yet, but she did say that community input continues to be a major factor as the department reviews responses from a community safety survey from the fall. Another community-based initiative is the neighborhood watch groups to deter crime and spread safety tips, like locking doors and windows.

“A lot of our focus this last year was our neighborhood watch groups and building up that community cohesiveness,” Cash said.