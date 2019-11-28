Crime prevention tips for Black Friday shoppers

In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo people wait in line to buy televisions as they shop during an early Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day in Overland Park, Kan. The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, announced on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, that it is forecasting that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2% even as uncertainty looms over an escalating trade war with China (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Headed out shopping for Black Friday? Police want to remind shoppers there are things they can do to make sure they don’t get taken advantage of during the shopping rush.

Park your vehicle in well-lit areas

Keep your vehicle doors locked

Do not leave valuable items visible in your vehicle

Place items in your trunk if possible

Do not leave bags or merchandise unattended

Carry your purse close to your body

Keep your wallet in your front pants pocket

Be mindful of those around you when presenting a credit card, check or personal information to a store clerk.

Save all receipts and payment verifications to match up with bank statements

Shoppers should also report any suspicious activity to police.