Crime prevention tips for Black Friday shoppers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Headed out shopping for Black Friday? Police want to remind shoppers there are things they can do to make sure they don’t get taken advantage of during the shopping rush.
- Park your vehicle in well-lit areas
- Keep your vehicle doors locked
- Do not leave valuable items visible in your vehicle
- Place items in your trunk if possible
- Do not leave bags or merchandise unattended
- Carry your purse close to your body
- Keep your wallet in your front pants pocket
- Be mindful of those around you when presenting a credit card, check or personal information to a store clerk.
- Save all receipts and payment verifications to match up with bank statements
Shoppers should also report any suspicious activity to police.