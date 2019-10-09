Criminal interdiction operation results in numerous arrests, citations

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on an organized criminal interdiction operation that took place in the southern part of the county.

The operation is used to locate drugs and other criminal violations.

As a result, there were 153 traffic stops, 149 warnings, 34 citations, 52 K9 deployments with 39 positive K9 alerts.

The Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were taken into custody and charges were referred for criminal and civil traffic violations, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest warrants.

These citations, arrests, and criminal referrals are being prosecuted by the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.