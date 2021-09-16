Critical Race Theory opponents come to Green Bay, protesters gather in opposition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The ‘No Better Friend Corp.‘ came to Green Bay to present their program about Critical Race Theory.

Kevin Nicholson, the volunteer President and CEO of No Better Friend Corporation said, “Critical Race Theory is in the news quite a bit right now. But what it is is an attempt to install marxism through race. And the bottom line is it’s an attempt on the proponents of critical race theory to separate Americans on the basis of their skin color.”

Nicholson told Local Five that their organization is fighting what they believe is Critical Race Theory in schools, the military and many private companies.

“Teacher training materials are actually saying that color blindness in our society is a problem,” said Nicholson.

Protesters said they came out because they oppose the ideologies of the presenting groups.

Bryan G. Pfeifer, an Organizer, Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement said, “We are here today as a united community of labor and community folks to protest the extreme right wing groups that are speaking here.”

Other protesters said they came out in support of all people.

Xavier Mack of Crusaders of Justicia said, “I want to support every, all cultures that are being targeted because I know everyone is getting sick and tired of us being targeted.”

Pfeifer said they believe in teaching what they call historical truth.

“These right-wing organizations don’t want our children to know the real historical truth of what’s happened in our society,” said Pfeifer. “Also, they don’t want our kids to find out the unity and the solidarity that’s been built up over the years in places like Green Bay with unions.”