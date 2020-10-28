Crivitz High School cancels next two football games

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A Northeast Wisconsin high school has canceled its next two football games.

Crivitz High School made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Crivitz was scheduled to at Oconto Falls this Friday and against Northern Elite next Friday have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

“We will be awaiting the WIAA’s announcement of the 2020 fall football playoff field to determine our next opponent scheduled for Friday, November 13th,” the school said in a statement.

As of Oct. 23, the Crivitz School District is reporting only one confirmed case of COVID-19 across its schools, but 41 individuals out of school for isolation, quarantine, or a positive and active case of the virus.

