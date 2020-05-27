Crivitz Lumber reopens after devastating 2019 fire

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Crivitz Lumber is back up and running after a devastating fire in January of 2019.

The main hardware store and other outbuildings were a total loss.

A manager with the business told WFRV Local 5 that the rebuild went smoothly and it’s all thanks to the locals.

“It’s been a pretty good road, and we’re doing well right now with the help of the local community, local business owners, and local contractors,” says George Gocht.

Fifty firefighters from eleven departments battled the blaze amid frigid cold temperatures in January 2019. The business was declared a total loss.

