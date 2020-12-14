Crivitz Wisconsin Public Service testing siren alert systems Dec. 15

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Crivitz Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is reminding residents that on Tuesday, the company is planning to conduct a community-wide siren warning system test.

According to WPS, starting Dec. 15, siren warning systems at its Caldron Falls and High Falls hydroelectric dams near Crivitz will sound for up to two minutes between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

Officials say the sirens are installed to alert residents who are located downstream if an emergency at the Caldron Falls or High Falls facility arises.

WPS notes that in the event of an actual emergency at either dam, the community is reminded to:

Evacuate the area and move to higher ground.

Avoid areas that are already flooded.

Monitor local news organizations for weather information and updates.

If the tests are unable to occur on Dec. 15, WPS says they will instead test the siren warning systems on Thursday, Dec. 17.