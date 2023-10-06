BROOMFIELD, Colo. (WFRV) – Crocs is known for its universal fan base, but the company is expanding its horizons during this ‘Croctober’ by debuting the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

According to Crocs, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media.

Announced on Thursday, Crocs is making fan dreams come true by launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot on Croc Day, which is a fan-created holiday on October 23.

The boot is embellished with unique metallic Jibbitz charms and a first-of-its-kind spinnable spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe.

The iconic black and white Crocs logo of Duke, the brand’s beloved crocodile mascot, has gone country with its own cowboy hat.

The Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot will be available on the company’s website and in select Crocs retail stores beginning on October 23 for a limited time. The cost of the new look will set you back $120.