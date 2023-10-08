DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation hosted a walk to benefit those suffering from Crohn’s Disease.

Proceeds from the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation Walk will aid in helping find cures and treatments for the disease.

“I know the walk really brings a sense of community to the different markets that we serve throughout the state. Specifically, here in De Pere, it brings all of our Green Bay constituents together to really spread awareness and raise funds that are crucial to finding cures for Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis,” said Makenzie Diffley, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation Walk Coordinator.

Local 5’s Katie Amrhein emceed the event and was also the Adult Honored Hero.