KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna crossing guard is at home recovering after getting hit by a vehicle that went off the road.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, on Feb. 4 around 3 p.m. near Park School, a crossing guard was hit by a vehicle driving eastbound on Taylor Street.

Officials say that slippery road conditions played a factor in the vehicle leaving the roadway. The crossing guard was reportedly hit while walking on the sidewalk.

The crossing guard reportedly received a shoulder injury and is at home recovering. No one else was injured from the incident.

Authorities say that the driver of the vehicle received multiple citations from the incident.

The Kaukauna Police Department says they noticed multiple posts on social media speculating about the incident, which is why they provided the details of the incident.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.