OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A rivalry 50 years in the making.

The Oshkosh community gathered on Friday for a doubleheader to celebrate 50 years of the Oshkosh West vs Oshkosh North crosstown feud between the boys’ basketball teams.

Taking place at the Oshkosh Arena, the event featured both the girls and boys teams facing off, with plenty of school spirit and activities in between whistles.

Alumni players from both schools joined in to commemorate and reminisce on their time on the court.

What was the best part of the rivalry according to alumni? Beating the other team.

“It’s certainly bragging rights. It lasts until the next [matchup], so it’s always important to win the next one,” said Oshkosh North alum and Oshkosh West parent, Frank Seckar.

Players and alum will admit that when the two schools meet, there certainly is no love lost.

“We give each other a hard time about West and North and who won when we played, so it keeps [the rivalry] always going,” added Jacob Crowe, an Oshkosh West alum.

Special rivalry t-shirts were also sold at the event, with proceeds going to educational programs.