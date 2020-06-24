Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who was at a restaurant with a megaphone and a baseball bat.

Video released by the Madison Police Department shows the man talking through the megaphone Tuesday while walking near the restaurant’s outdoor patio. He goes inside and says he’s “disturbing” the restaurant.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that late Tuesday Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a photo of protesters.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos took to Twitter Tuesday night, saying the actions were “absolutely despicable.”

This is absolutely despicable. I am saddened at the cowardice of Madison officials to deal with these thugs. @GovEvers are you going to finally do something about these protestors committing crimes on state property? https://t.co/HUx13e460B — Robin Vos (@repvos) June 24, 2020

Statues of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and of Col. Hans Christian Heg were dragged away from the statehouse. The unrest followed weeks of mostly peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This also comes just hours after Vice President Mike Pence was in Wisconsin, attending both a roundtable on school choice in Waukesha and a Faith in America Event in Pewaukee. Earlier Tuesday, police in western Wisconsin were alerted to a suspicious package outside a Republican Party campaign office. Hudson Police later determined the package was safe.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump will visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine. According to officials, President Trump will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard. The purpose of the expansion is to generate thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard across Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

President Trump will also participate in a town hall at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport JetAir facility. Reports say he’ll discuss the latest on police reform and the upcoming election.

WFRV Local 5 contributed to this story.

