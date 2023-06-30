Crown & Common updating its hours, decides to remove itself from the ‘conversation of nightlife’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A downtown bar on Green Bay’s east side says it is adjusting its hours and removing itself from the ‘conversation of nightlife’.

Crown & Common posted on its Facebook page that it is updating its hours and will remove itself from the ‘conversation of nightlifge’. The announcement comes on the heels of an overnight shooting that happened on June 25 nearby in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Crown & Common is located at 1139 Main Street. The establishment says they despise hate and violence.

The new hours for Crown & Common are 11 a.m. to midnight.

Below is the full quote:

Hello, It is in our blood to be welcoming of all people regardless of race, religion, and sexual orientation. Come as you are. We have always strived to be a place of peace and revelry. We don’t condone or promote hate and violence. We despise it. Crown & Common resides in a historical building on Olde Main. The corner of Roosevelt & Main St. was home to empty, dying buildings. We change that with a vision to revitalize the part of structures we now call home. Crown & Common goes passionately full on with everything. We expanded on the beloved martini lounge. We doubled in size, opened up the walls, added a patio, parking lot, and kitchen to bring the pizza we love with us. We opened in the middle of a pandemic to the “sweet sounds of Main Street”, as well call it, and never stopped investing in our space. Still don’t. We are fathers & mothers, brothers & sisters, friends & family. Just like you. We consider you all a part of that family and we love watching it grow. We love watching you have that first bite of pizza. That first sip of your cocktail. We love when you love it. That’s why we’re here. With that said, We have internally made the decision to remove ourselves from the conversation of nightlife. We will remain open until midnight serving food and drinks to our community, motivated to elevate the experience everyday. We love this city. We love our establishment. We are thankful for our relationship with the leaders of our community, GBPD, and every single patron that has supported us for our first three years. With love from the corner of Roosevelt & Main, CROWN & COMMON Crown & Common on Facebook

The Facebook post already has over 200 shares and nearly 300 engagements. No additional information was provided.

More information can be found on Crown & Common’s website.