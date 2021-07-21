‘Cruise for Cancer’: Donation milestone reached for Jerry Parins motorcycle ride

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight different cancer organizations came together for a check presentation in support of the Jerry Parins “Cruise for Cancer” motorcycle ride.

According to a release, the eight local cancer organizations are HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Foundation, Bellin Health Foundation, Unity Hospice, HSHS St. Vincent’s Child Life, Colton’s Cure, Ovarian Cancer Community Outreach, Ribbon of Hope Foundation, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The presentation at Vandervest Harley-Davidson distributed checks in the amount of $155,000, with money raised at last year’s ride, other events held throughout 2020, and individual donations.

Organizers say they have reached the milestone of over $2 million raised and donated to local cancer organizations.

Jerry Parins, a Former Green Bay Police Officer and Green Bay Packer Director of Packer Security, organized the ride with Vandervest Harley-Davidson, the Packerland Harley Owners Group, and the Green Bay Police and Fire Departments to raise money for families with cancer.

This year’s motorcycle ride is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 1, and will mark the 18th year of the Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer Ride.

The Green Bay Police Department will escort everyone on a ride through the city of Green Bay, Allouez, and Bay Settlement, honoring families that are already on their cancer journey.

Several families of individuals that are battling cancer will be honored and will participate in the event.

