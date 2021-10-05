Cruising in style: Wisconsin DMV debuts two new license plate options

(WFRV) – Motorists looking to stand out from other drivers can look at two new license plate options released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Divison of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The two license plates are Road America and Versiti themed. Those who want to purchase one of the special license plates can do so online.

  • Photo courtesy of WisDOT
  • Photo courtesy of WisDOT

The requirements for each plate are:

  • Road America
    • Qualified vehicles:
      • Automobiles
      • Motor homes (annual registration only)
      • Motor Trucks
        • 4,500 6,000 8,000 pounds gross weight including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor home
        • 12,000 pounds gross weight farm truck
      • $15 issuance fee or annual $15 personalized plate fee, if requested
  • Versiti
    • Qualified vehicles:
      • Automobiles
      • Motor homes (annual registration only)
      • Motor Trucks
        • 4,500 6,000 8,000 pounds gross weight including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor home
        • 12,000 pounds gross weight farm truck
    • $15 issuance fee or annual $15 personalized plate fee, if requested

Versiti is a not-for-profit that’s goal is to improve patient outcomes, advance the field of personalized medicine and strengthen the health of communities. Road America is a 14-turn road circuit course in Elkhart Lake.

For more information visit WisDOT’s website for other license plate options.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

