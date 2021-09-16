Crumbl Cookies bakes its way to Grand Chute, first-ever location in N.E. Wis.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A cookie shop that gained nationwide popularity on Tik Tok due to its unique and everchanging flavors will be opening its first location in Northeast Wisconsin.

First opening its doors in Logan, Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies founders and cousins, Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, knew quickly they had baked up a recipe for success. Since then, Crumbl Cookies has expanded its business to 32 states with it finally making its way to Northeast Wisconsin.

Its new Wisconsin-based location will be located on 4353 W. Wisconsin Avenue, in Grand Chute, in between the Vitamine Shoppe and QDOBA Mexican Eats. While still under construction, an opening date has not been set.

The cookie shop, which will be within walking distance from the Fox River Mall, will feature an assortment of cookies and flavors including:

Milk Chocolate Chip

Classic Sugar

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip

Blueberry Cheesecake

Caramel Popcorn

Hazelnut Churro

And if none of these flavors make your mouth water, you’re in luck; Each week, Crumbl Cookies rotates its menu to give customers four to five new specialty flavors to taste and enjoy.

Crumbl’s decision to constantly rotate its flavors has not only added an element of surprise to its business but has sparked its own viral Tik Tok trend where each week creators purchase and rate these specialty flavored cookies. Crumbl Cookies has accrued 2.5 million followers and 26 million likes on Tik Tok.

You can visit other Crumbl Cookies locations opened in Wisconsin in the following cities: