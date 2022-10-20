FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday.

Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.

According to a Facebook post, Crumbl Cookies in Fond du Lac will be owned by Seth Lucas and Jensen Robarge, who has been a two-man party crew since they first met in San Fransisco almost 15 years ago.

“When I moved to Wisconsin to open up Crumbl Cookies, I immediately realized that there was a huge appetite for something new and fun,” said Lucas. “The good people of Fond du Lac deserve the best! I couldn’t be happier to be in this area opening up this business. My family and I are really happy we moved here.”

The business got its start in Logan, Utah when two cousins dove headfirst into the world of baking. At first, Crumbl Cookies only served chocolate chip cookies for takeout and delivery, but other services began being offered such as curbside pick-up and nationwide shipping.

Now, with over 300 bakeries in 36 states, Crumbl Cookies is one of the fastest-growing cookie companies in the nation.

Its weekly rotating menu gives customers the ability to enjoy what’s available, all while keeping things fresh for the following week.

With flavors such as a Triple Berry Cobbler, S’mores, and the Classic Pink Sugar cookie, Crumbl Cookies is excited to be opening another location in the Fox Valley.

The business will host its grand opening at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and will be open until midnight.

“Join us as we bring friends and family together over the world’s best box of cookies,” wrote the company on its Facebook event.



