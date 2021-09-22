Crusin’ for charity: 15th annual Breast Cancer Ride set to put rubber on the road

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Ray-Ray’s Bottoms Up Bar and Katnapper Jack Katering’s 15th annual Breast Cancer Ride is revved up to raise money for a good cause on Saturday.

Mike Skaggs joined Local 5 to talk about the upcoming fundraiser, and the ride is scheduled for Sept. 25. They plan to drive about 100 miles and have three scheduled stops.

For those that don’t have a motorcycle, that does not mean they cannot join in on the fun. Skaggs says people drive cars, they even have a bus that people can ride in and side by sides will be a new addition this year.

There will be a plethora of options for those looking to participate in raffles. There will be bucket raffles and 50-50 raffles as well.

Proceeds of the event go to the Ribbon Of Hope Foundation. The donations and the money that is raised benefit those who are going through tough times.

Following the ride, there will be a dinner at Ray-Ray’s Bottoms Up Bar. The food is done by Katnapper Jack Katering. Smoked prime rib and smoked beef brisket will be on the menu.

Skaggs said there were 136 bikes for 2020, and they anticipate the event to be even bigger this year. It costs $20 per person and includes food and a raffle drawing.

Whether it be gift cards or items to get raffled off or just cash, donations will be accepted up until the event starts. Monetary donations can be written out to “Ribbon Of Hope Foundation”

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.