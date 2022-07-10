GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – About a 1.1-mile-long stretch on County A in Grand Chute will be under construction starting Monday.

According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, on the week of July 11, construction on County A (N. Lynndale Drive) from the I-41 overpass to County JJ (W. Edgewood Drive), will begin and is expected to last through mid-August.

As a result of the construction, County A will close for ‘short-term periods’ beginning July 14. The closure limits will be from the Capitol Drive intersection to County JJ.

Officials shared that a signed detour will be in place during the closure using County OO (Northland Avenue) to WIS 47 (Richmond Street) to County JJ (W. Edgewood Drive).

The Outagamie County Highway Department confirmed that throughout the closure the roadway will remain passable for local traffic and residents at all times and during non-working hours.