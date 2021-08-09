CTH N in Little Chute to be closed starting Monday, construction to last until September

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A pavement improvement project will close County Highway N in Little Chute until September.

According to officials, the project will improve the pavement by ‘rubbilizing’ the existing concrete pavement and a new asphalt overlay will be placed. Minor roadway and drainage improvements will also be completed.

The project is from STH 96 to County Highway OO.

The project is scheduled to start on August 9 and plans to be completed in September. County Highway N will be closed to through traffic during construction. A detour route will be posted.

The posted detour will use STH 96, Rose Hill Road and CTH OO.

More information regarding the project can be found on Outagamie County’s website.