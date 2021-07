GIBSON, Wis. (WFRV) – CTH Q is shut down between STH 147 and CTH Y following a wind tower tail dolly that went off the road.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, equipment is on the way to help remove the wind tower tail. There was no information on what caused the incident.

CTH Q will be shut down until further notice as crews work to clear the road. There was no timeline provided as to when CTH Q will be reopened.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.