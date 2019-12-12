CTS holding 5th annual Holiday Bike Drive on Sunday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) CTS (Contract Transport Services) is holding their 5th annual Holiday Bike Drive on Sunday! The company is giving away free bikes to local kids in need.

The community rallies every year to make the event possible. CTS employees and businesses partners have donated more than $3,100 to purchase the brand new bikes, which will benefit children associated with Foundation Health, Wholeness Foster Care and PALS of Brown County.

The drive is happening on Sunday from 9-11 a.m. at CTS headquarters located at 1634 Cofrin Drive.

CTS has also been making monetary donations to local organizations since 2016. This year, the company will donate about $13,000 to the Green Bay Police Department, the Green Bay Fire Department, and the Military Officers Club of Northeast Wisconsin. The money was raised through their fleet of wrapped semi-cabs and trailers that honor branches of the military, police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and farmers. For each loaded mile a wrapped CTS truck travels, two cents are donated to local charities.