PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer is fastly approaching and with that Culver’s is announcing the addition of two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard to the Flavor of the Day lineup.

In a release, Culver’s says the two new custard flavors making their debut are Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch.

“We can’t wait for our guests to try our two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard this summer. Between the tangy, summery Lemon Berry Layer Cake and the rich, gooey, and crispy Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, there’s a little something for every custard lover in these two flavors.” -Quinn Adkins, Culver’s Director of Menu Development

The Lemon Berry Layer Cake is made up of Creamy Vanilla custard, mixed berries, a ribbon of tart and tangy lemon, and pieces of butter cake.

The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch will be made with Dark Chocolate custard, Butterfinger pieces, and a ribbon of peanut butter.

Both of the new flavors will be made available at all 900-plus Culver’s stores in 26 states throughout the country with the Lemon Berry Layer Cake being released on June 10, and the Dark Chocolate PB Crunch being released on July 10.

To find the Culver’s Flavor of the Day at a location close by, click here.