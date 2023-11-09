PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Culver’s announced on Thursday the dates of this year’s “Concretes for a Cause” fundraiser which helps to support local hunger relief initiatives.

According to a release, the “Conretes for a Cause” fundraiser is the restaurant’s annual fundraiser that helps fight against food insecurity and hunger, which is something 10.2% of American households suffer from.

Officials say the fundraiser will take place from November 13 through November 17 at all 900+ Culver’s locations across 26 states throughout the country. During that time $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold will be donated to local food banks and other hunger relief initiatives of each restaurant’s choice.

“Since 2020, our restaurants have come together each year to support our communities through the Concretes for a Cause event. Increasing access to quality, nutritious food is a cause that we are proud to champion at Culver’s, and we’re thankful to all our guests who join us to help their neighbors in need.” Julie Fussner, Culver’s chief marketing officer

In 2022, it was reported that over 414,535 Concrete Mixers were sold to those rallying to support their local communities.

The “Concretes for a Cure” fundraiser is part of a bigger project called the “ Culver’s Give Local ” program which supports organizations and causes in the communities that each location calls home. Culver’s also supports the “ Thank You Farmers ® Project ” which has raised over $4 million since 2013.

For more information on a number of Culver’s community projects, click here, and to find directions to the closest Culver’s in the area click here.