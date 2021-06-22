GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Culver’s celebrates National Dairy Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – June is National Dairy Month. The entire month is dedicated to raising awareness to the industry.

Culver’s uses this month to promote their businesses while also raising proceeds to help local nonprofits. The business also donates pints of custard to breakfast on the farm, which is a special event that takes place throughout Northeast Wisconsin throughout the month of June.

Culver’s is also introducing new flavors of custard this month, one of the is Salted Caramel Pecan Pie custard. They currently offer 30 different flavors of custard and a variety of toppings.

