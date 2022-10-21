(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics.

According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is Chick-Fil-A. The restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches was top-rated in 34 states and 27 big cities.

The study found that, unsurprisingly, Wisconsinites voted Culver’s the top-rated burger chain. Wisconsinites are known for their loyalty to the Butterburger, and this solidifies that claim.

As for the top-rated doughnut chain, the statistics show that Krispy Kreme takes the throne, which is surprising since there is only one location down in Milwaukee County. The original glazed doughnut always has patrons coming back for more.

SavingSpot reports that the top-rated Mexican chain is Moe’s Southwest Grill. From burritos to nachos, Moe’s brings the Southwestern staples to the Midwest in Wisconsin.

Finally, the top-rated pizza chain in the state of Wisconsin is Papa Murphy’s. The take-and-bake styled business offers the freshest ingredients with their popular Cowboy and Herb Chicken Mediterranean.

SavingSpot also surveyed the top cities in the United States with Milwaukee being on the list. The top-rated fast food chain in the city of Milwaukee is Culver’s.