(WFRV) – Those planning to make a stop at Culver’s will soon have a new item to try, as the restaurant announced a new Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Sandwich.

The sandwich will reportedly only be available for a limited time. Starting on April 10 the new Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger and Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at Culver’s locations across the United States.

The sandwich can be ordered with either beef or chicken and is served with a new sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. Onion rings, picked and signature mayor also come with the sandwich.

We’re always looking to give our guests more ways to enjoy new and exciting flavors, and the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar does exactly that. We’re excited for guests not only to experience the smoky sauce that gives the sandwich its name, but to truly make it their own with their choice of beef or chicken. Culver’s Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins

Culver’s says the sandwich will be available at locations nationwide starting April 10 through June 11 (or while supplies last).

More information on Culver’s can be found here.