Culver’s to offer ‘VERY limited’ CurderBurger, only available for one week

(WFRV) – With National Cheese Curd Day happening on Oct. 15, Culver’s is offering a one-of-a-kind burger and the chance for customers to win prizes.

According to Culver’s, those who are lucky enough to bite into the limited offered ‘CurderBurger’ can upload a picture of them eating the cheesy creation (or their receipt) for a chance to win. The sweepstakes start on Oct. 15 and end on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

200 winners will be selected to receive a limited edition Curderburger t-shirt. More information on the rules of the sweepstakes can be found on Culver’s website.

Those who want to have a chance to enjoy this limited burger from a Wisconsin-staple should plan on getting to a Culver’s early. Most Culver’s open at 10 a.m.

Visit Culver’s website for their closest locations.

