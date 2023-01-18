(WFRV) – A Wisconsin staple is switching its soda provider and there is no shortage of customers voicing their opinion on the change.

Multiple people are commenting on Culver’s social media posts. The comments range from people wishing the change was never made to others who are glad the switch is happening.

When asked how soon this change will take place, Culver’s said it will take time due to the fact there are close to 900 locations in multiple states. Just because Pepsi products will be phased out, don’t expect Culver’s signature root beer and Dr. Pepper to leave.

Culver’s provided the following statement to Local 5:

Culver’s is currently transitioning to Coca-Cola products. This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch. We would like to remind our guests that in addition to Coca-Cola products, many favorites including Culver’s Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea are also available to enjoy with their fresh, never frozen ButterBurger Culver’s

No additional information was provided.