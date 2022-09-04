LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement.

According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.

During the replacement, CTH W will remain closed. Officials expect the project to be completed by September 14th.

A detour will be made available for residents. The detours will use the following roads: CTH G, CTH E, State HWY 64.