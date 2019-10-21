Cup O Joy in Green Bay moving to larger venue in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) For many years the Cup O Joy has called downtown Green Bay home. But as Kris Schuller reports – early next spring the faith-based entertainment organization will open in a much larger venue outside the central city.

For years the Cup O Joy has called Green Bay’s Broadway District home. But soon, in this building off of Taylor Street, a new chapter for the cup is about to begin.

“We feel like this was a miracle find,” said Cup O Joy Director Jan Oettinger.

The past 20 years the Cup O Joy has offered faith-based entertainment from this location on Broadway. But with a hall that can only seat 200 people the Cup’s director says quarters are often cramped – especially when national music acts perform.

“What we’ve done in the past to try to accommodate that is have two shows and that becomes cumbersome for some of the artists. It also becomes lines outside the building for people who are coming and going trying to get in,” Oettinger said..

So a decision was made to find a new home – a search that started eight years ago and ended when the Cup’s board of directors walked into this former Masonic Center.

“When we saw this we knew this was the place that we would serve the community for years to come,” the director said.

This building offers two rooms for performances, with a main auditorium that seats 500 people and a smaller room for 200. It has high ceilings, lots of parking and space to expand.

“This building is so amazing because it has all of that plus – it’s right off the highway for access,” said Oettinger.

Renovations start in December with a goal of opening in spring next year. A new chapter for Cup O Joy in a spacious new home.

“We’re excited,” Oettinger said.

The move is being funded through a $3.2 million capital campaign.