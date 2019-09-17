Curative Connections unveils renovation in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Curative Connections unveiled the complete renovation of its 65,000 square foot building on Curry Lane in Green Bay.

The renovation was completed over the last year without interrupting Curative’s daily operations.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the project,” says Steve McCarthy, President and CEO of Curative. “The renovation nearly doubled the amount of space we have for services without adding any new square footage. We’ve updated the look and feel of the building, and have received a positive response from staff, clients and families.”

Curative Connections has been helping older adults and people with disabilities achieve their goals for independence for over 70 years.

“Our facility needed some significant changes in order for us to continue providing the quality services the community has come to expect,” McCarthy notes. “Not only is the new space beautiful, but it’s also functional, and ensures Curative will be here to help our community for years to come.”

The Adult Day Services space has been doubled, including services to people with dementia. Space for people with brain injuries and other neurological impairments has also doubled. In addition, Curative’s employment-related service area has expanded, and a new space for the growing number of adults with autism has been added.

Curative Connections says the renovation was made possible by an $8.5 million fund appeal. McCarthy says this appeal was the first time since the late 1990’s that Curative reached out to the community for significant support.

“This capital campaign was about renovating our existing space and adapting to the growing needs of the community,” McCarthy says. “We believed at the outset that the community would rally behind this project—and that is exactly what they did.”