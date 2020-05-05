Curbside pickup available for select retailers in Bay Park Square Mall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some stores and and restaurants in the Bay Park Square Mall are offering curbside pick up.

In a Facebook post, Bay Park Square says curbside pickup is available for four retailers – Apricot Lane, Kohl’s, Nori Japan, and Stir Fry 88.

To use curbside pick up, the mall is asking customers to park near Entrance #7 on the east side of the mall off of Holmgren Way.

Bay Park Square Mall, along with the Fox River Mall in Appleton, has been closed since mid-March.