Curfew expected for Green Bay, says mayor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A curfew will be imposed in Green Bay Monday night, according to Mayor Eric Genrich. Details regarding the curfew have not yet been released.

The announcement comes after buildings were looted and Green Bay squad cars were damaged Sunday night. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says some officers had rocks, stones, and bricks thrown at them.

Mayor Genrich made the announcement during a Monday afternoon press conference with Chief Smith, Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, and other Green Bay officials.

Volunteers and protesters took to the streets Monday morning to clean up the damages, including broken glass at the US Post Office on Monroe Avenue, just a short distance from the Marathon gas station that officers lined up outside late Sunday night.

During the Monday press conference, Mayor Genrich stated officials had been in contact with the National Guard, but a decision on bringing them in has not been made at this time.

This comes after peaceful protests took place within Green Bay. Chief Smith spoke with a crowd Sunday afternoon before walking with them along the protest route. He stated during the press conference that while he supports those peacefully protesting and making their voices heard, those that participate in criminal activity, like damages and looting businesses, will be prosecuted.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5