Curfew extension in Green Bay, with a conversation about solutions

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-The citywide curfew for Green Bay has been extended in order to keep everyone safe, as demonstration and protests are scheduled for the rest of the week.

With several protests happening around downtown Green Bay over the past couple of days, city officials have voted to extend the city-wide curfew. The Green Bay City Council voted Tuesday to extend the curfew until Monday, June 8 coming as an 8 to 4 vote from the council. It will be a continuation of sorts from the one imposed on Monday, with residents advised to end their protesting at 9 p.m.

Part of the curfew details police action will be directed towards people who are gathering as a mass and or are engaged in illegal conduct. Police will not be pulling over residents who are going to work or are otherwise engaged in lawful activity. The National Guard will remain in the city to assist with security of buildings at various locations throughout the city. They will not be assisting with enforcement of the curfew.

“I don’t think that it’s fair to give people a curfew. Obviously if you’re an adult you should be able to come and go as you please,” said Kaitlyn Flauger. Others, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that they though the curfew was a good idea. Chief Andrew Smith told Local Five, “We’ve got a bunch of events coming up. We’ve got events tomorrow (Thursday), Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

On Wednesday night at Starz Barber & Beauty Shop in Ashwaubenon, a town hall meeting was held for members of the community to voice their opinions about all that is going on here locally and nationally. With Chief Smith in attendance, local activists and residents were able to talk about how they feel about subjects like police brutality and racism. About 50 people were in attendance, which was peaceful and respectful. “I would like more of the Police Department to reflect the community,” said Chief Smith who encouraged those in attendance to apply for open positions. “Enough of the pointing of the fingers, we need to find solutions. We must work together on this,” said Chris Kimbrough owner of Barber and Beauty Shop. The next scheduled town hall meeting will me on June 17th at 7 p.m at 755 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon WI 54304.