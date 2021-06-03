FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Curious construction: Kimberly notifies about project on Eisenhower Drive

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – If any Kimberly residents were wondering what the project on the east side of Eisenhower Drive was, the village announced what is being built.

According to the Village of Kimberly, a trail isi going on the east side of Eisenhower Drive and is an additional connection into the CE Trail. There is also mention of future plans to connect along Kennedy Avenue.

The village also states that the reopening of Eisenhower Drive is scheduled for late June.

There was no further information regarding the trail. Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

