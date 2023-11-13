GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from the Green Bay Packers say the team will be supporting two Green Bay elementary schools with fully funded Book Fair experiences which will feature a special reading from one current player.

According to a release, the Book Fairs and special readings will take place on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. at the Elmore Elementary School library and at 1:45 p.m. at the Fort Howard Elementary School gymnasium.

Team officials say students will get to enjoy listening to a reading from Green Bay Packers Kicker Anders Carlson as well as being able to pick out three brand-new books to take home at no cost.

In addition to the event at both elementary schools Officials add that a donation of 300 books will be made to each school for their respective school and classroom libraries.