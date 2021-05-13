Curtains up on this year’s Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase

(WFRV) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across Northeast Wisconsin were placed in difficult situations. From deciding if classes would be virtual to what extracurriculars can be held.

Several schools in the area found ways to bring theater back to life whether it was through a virtual show, hybrid show, or full in-person show and Local 5 along with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center was there for it all.

Local 5 and the Fox Cities PAC joined forces to continue the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program for its fifth year, highlighting a record number of 24 high schools, their theater programs, shows, and the power of performing arts.

This year’s Center Stage Virtual Showcase will commemorate the resiliency of students, staff, and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Showcase, you’ll hear from Local 5’s Natasha Ero who covered all 24 school programs, tell you how this year was dramatically different but equally inspiring.

Two Northeast Wisconsin seniors were also selected for the National High School Musical Theater Awards, or better known as the Jimmy Awards. They will take part in virtual coaching sessions with New York choreographers, directors and were able to learn from the best.

A set of recognitions will also be given out during the Showcase:

Influential Educator and Theater Director

Inspiration Through Arts Scholarships

Outstanding Educator Achievement

The curtain goes up for the Center Stage Showcase Special on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. right here only on www.wearegreenbay.com.